Hello,

The Dark Theme menu item which used to appear next to Desktop Site has disappeared. Can we please bring it back?

Vivaldi's dark mode works on most site, but it does break some sites.

You can hide the option under the Site Configuration button in the Address bar, as a fourth item under Last Visit.

Ideally, please make every menu item (except Settings) optional. Please see 1DM+ Browser to see how it could be implement.