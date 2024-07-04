SERIOIS Bug. Vivaldi 6.8 will crash and never able to open when changing background of homepage
Whenever change background from "Customize homepage", the browser will crash, then it will crash indefinitely upon launching the app. I need to clear all data for Vivaldi and setup all over again!
Same with me on my Android 11 tablet. Working fine on my Android 14 phone.
@sjo I am on a foldable phone. Maybe this is the reason
I hope the team can see foldables/tablets as one of their testing target. Seems like many issues happens on foldables/tablets didnt happen on standard phones
Same for me. Android 13. Vivaldi 6.8.3388.66. Already opened tabs work fine and I can create new ones by copying a tab. But when creating a new tab that displays the star page background - it immediately crashes. Trying to edit the background using "Start Page Wallpaper" under Appearance in Settings also crashes.
@boeckling I'm not using a foldable phone.
@boeckling said in SERIOIS Bug. Vivaldi 6.8 will crash and never able to open when changing background of homepage:
Same for me. Android 13. Vivaldi 6.8.3388.66. Already opened tabs work fine and I can create new ones by copying a tab. But when creating a new tab that displays the star page background - it immediately crashes. Trying to edit the background using "Start Page Wallpaper" under Appearance in Settings also crashes.
Same problem, Android 12
Same problem for me too. Pixel 8, latest android.
This issue was reported a while back in the snapshots, can’t believe they released it to stable even though this bug was widespread.
The issue is that if you add a custom wallpaper background it will crash . So everytime you go to the startpage it will Crash. So for now, best would be to reinstall Vivaldi and not change the background on the wallpaper. Or use the search widget to navigate to websites or anyother way to avoid opening the start page.
Experiencing the same issue after updating to 6.8 on Android. It crashed when choosing a start page wallpaper and now I'm sort of stuck trying to open the app again.
Same issue for me running Android 14 on Nothing OS phone, it only crashes when you open the start page so if you open websites from an external app (like Google) it can work as a temporary work around. Just to be clear this issue started from changing the background of my start page to one of the Vivaldi options in the start page customisation page.
Same on my Samsung A42 running Android 12. A workaround I found is to open Vivaldi via the "New Private Tab" option, since the private tab has its own start page. Still, I hope a fix for this comes soon cause I don't want to reinstall Vivaldi for this
This is unacceptable!!! Who decided to release this?! This is also not the first time they release update that completely crashes the browser. Moreover, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra reports significant battery drain of this version. I think it is time to say goodbye.
Looks like they are pushing a fix for it
@jasonwch Same problem on my Oneplus 10 Pro in the meantime, and in order not to lose the data, I put "Google" on the home page, and I go through the sidebar to access the speed dials (while waiting for it to update to fix this annoying bug).
See the attachment, to see what it feels like
Same problem on Android 14 and samsung s24+
@fantasybenji changing homepage to google worked. thnx
@3dvs I reported it myself, saw some comment related to Landscape on it (as in, might be able to hold the device in Portrait orientation and not crash, then switch off the background).
Same bug happened to me today. I needed to reinstall Vivaldi to get rid of the crash.... Hope it is fixed soon.
Anyone got the new apk address.
Cannot download from Vivaldi page, keep saying connect reset