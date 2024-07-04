This issue was reported a while back in the snapshots, can’t believe they released it to stable even though this bug was widespread.

The issue is that if you add a custom wallpaper background it will crash . So everytime you go to the startpage it will Crash. So for now, best would be to reinstall Vivaldi and not change the background on the wallpaper. Or use the search widget to navigate to websites or anyother way to avoid opening the start page.