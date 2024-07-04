Ad Blocker
robertebrown
I have the latest version of the Vivaldi browser and have never touched anything about the Ad Blocker. A few web sites won't let me in because by default the Ad Blocker is 'on'. I need to be able to turn the Ad Blocker off temporarily so I can access sites that won't let me in. Then I want to turn the Ad Blocker back on.
I've searched the web and every set of directions doesn't match the settings I see in my current version of the Vivaldi browser.
So I'd like help that will match the current
version of the product.
@robertebrown said in Ad Blocker:
turn the Ad Blocker off temporarily
See
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#:~:text=Trackers and Ads.-,Blocking per site