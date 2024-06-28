I have three devices I use Vivaldi on currently. My desktop, Vivaldi 6.8 on Debian 12.5. My phone Pixel 3a on Android 12 and Vivaldi 6.7, which gives me no trouble. An old Galaxy Tab S3 running Android 9 and Vivaldi 6.7. The last is where I have trouble. When I go to login to Vivaldi the panel comes up I type username,password and device name, changing the latter makes no difference. I hit "done" on the kybrd and the panel just hangs. No error messages no nothing its as if I hadn't finished the login, it just sits there. I have been through all the troubleshooting and played with every setting I can. Currently the settings on the pad and phone are the same. I reinstalled Vivaldi rebooted etc. None of this has made a difference. Any ideas? Did I miss something obvious? Thanks in Advance.