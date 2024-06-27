Can you tell me if you have this strange bug: I enter an address into omnibox with the keyboard "x(.)com". In the first line under omnibox I have a hint, it is a bookmark on xdaforum. Next, I press Enter... And x(.)com is strangely automatically replaced by this bookmark, and the browser goes not to twee, but to the forum. Same goes for any address I enter manually, but I have a similar one in my bookmarks. For example, google(.)com is automatically replaced with drive(.)google(.)com.

In the screenshot: one second before pressing Enter.

When I hit Enter, it will load the forum at the link below.

The bug occurs regardless of the switch position "Bookmarks Nickname Matching". But since it wasn't there before, I think the error lies somewhere in there.