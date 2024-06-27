Stabilization time – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3390.18
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is focused on getting us ready for the upcoming 6.8 release.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
First ?
-
Thx!
-
The back button of android works again with my samsung S10
-
oudstand Supporters
On Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Android 14 an One UI 6.1 the back gestures don't work.
-
@erebus: Nope, not really fixed for me (A14, Pixel 4a 5G). At first it seemed to work again after updating, but then was broken again shortly after. Sometimes it worked after enabling and resetting some options in Vivaldi:flags and restarting. But after some time it didn't work again.
I can't make a pattern out of it and it really disturbs my workflow
-
Aaron Translator
This post is deleted!
-
@ouzowtf: You're right, that stopped with me too
-
pedrosilva
@ouzowtf: same, back button still not working (Pixel 7)
-
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
Still not able to update the background wallpaper on a new tab page.
-
The browser crashes immediately after launch. This started on a previous snapshot and is still not fixed.
Android 13; One UI Core 5.1
-
Can you tell me if you have this strange bug: I enter an address into omnibox with the keyboard "x(.)com". In the first line under omnibox I have a hint, it is a bookmark on xdaforum. Next, I press Enter... And x(.)com is strangely automatically replaced by this bookmark, and the browser goes not to twee, but to the forum. Same goes for any address I enter manually, but I have a similar one in my bookmarks. For example, google(.)com is automatically replaced with drive(.)google(.)com.
In the screenshot: one second before pressing Enter.
When I hit Enter, it will load the forum at the link below.
The bug occurs regardless of the switch position "Bookmarks Nickname Matching". But since it wasn't there before, I think the error lies somewhere in there.
-
Veddu Ambassador
- back button is still not working
- browser crashing when trying to remove newly created speed dial group from toolbar
- Reversed search suggestions is still not working for me.
- changing background wallpaper still crashes.
-
Can confirm crash after trying to set background image. Only way to open the browser if you did that is to open a new tab that's some other content, not Speed Dial with background image. Attempting to access the settings to remove the background image so the crashing stops results in a crash again.
-
jirkacapek13
I also experience the back button not working, both on my Galaxy Tab S7+ and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.