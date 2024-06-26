I installed Vivaldi on a new low end phone about a month ago. The preinstalled Chrome browser works, but Vivaldi did not work even the first time I turned it on. I can open the Vivaldi browser, interact with different menus, and the speed dial page works. But I cannot open any web pages. Not even Vivaldi.com - When I try to open a web page, the browser's web page display area is blank, but the menus still work. No error messages. If I turn Vivaldi off then back on it remembers the page I was trying to open, opens it, and sometimes it will display properly for a couple seconds, then disappear. If the page that was open was Vivaldi.com then it will open in "Preview" mode and work fine, but clicking any links or the refresh button causes it to disappear. I tried uninstall and reinstall, disabled ad/tracking blockers, running it with everything else turned off. This phone only has 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and a 128GB Micro SD card installed. Could that be the problem?

Vivaldi 6.7.3335.149

Android 13; P63L Build/TP1A.220624.014

Device Manufacturer: PCD

Model: P63L(Bengal)