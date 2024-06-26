Where is the ad block icon gone?
Vivaldi Snapshot 6.9.3390.4
I'm using default settings on toolbar shortcut. For the shortcut, adblock is selected. But its not showing up near address bar on Android.
I tried deselecting and reselecting different options but none shows up.
Please see the attacked screenshot.
Can someone help please?
Thanks.
@nellaiseemai1
Hi, cant reproduce, please add your device and Android version.
My specs are in the signature.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I note his device seems awfully narrow - perhaps V doesn't think it has enough space to show it?
mib2berlin
@sgunhouse
Hm, could be a Sony or a foldable, but this were a bug.
nellaiseemai1
@mib2berlin
Thanks. I'm not able to edit the original post. My original post is for Blu G91 Pro, Android 11 (scenario 1). On the same device regular Vivaldi shows the shield. So it's a bug for Vivaldi snapshot on Blu G91 Pro with this new feature "Toolbar Shortcut".
3 scenarios:
Scenario 1:
Vivaldi Snapshot 6.9.3390.4
Device: Blu G91 Pro
OS: Android 11
(Shield not showing)
Scenario 2:
Vivaldi 6.7.3335.149
Device: Blu G91 Pro
OS: Android 11
(Shield showing property)
Scenario 3:
Vivaldi Snapshot 6.9.3390.4
I tried this on Pixel 3a, Android 12
(Shield showing property)
@sgunhouse
Thanks.
Vivaldi Snapshot 6.9.3390.4
Device: Blu G91 Pro
OS: Android 11
(Shield not showing)
But on the same device regular Vivaldi shows shield that do not have the new feature "Toolbar Shortcut".
@mib2berlin
Thanks.
Vivaldi Snapshot 6.9.3390.4
Device: Blu G91 Pro
OS: Android 11
(Shield not showing)
You are correct. It might be a device specific bug only for Vivaldi snapshot bcoz on the same device shield working properly on regular Vivaldi.
@nellaiseemai1
Hi, you can report this to the bug tracker but i am not know how the Vivaldi team can reproduce this.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thanks.
Filed a bug report.
VAB-9445
@nellaiseemai1
Hi and thanks for the report, I cant confirm the report but add tags and a link here.
Cheers, mib