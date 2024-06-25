Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.8
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream and resolves a crash related to the ad blocker.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí Thanks
Pesala Ambassador
@Ruarí Check for updates does not find it yet. I downloaded the installer manually.
@Ruarí
Can't auto-update on macOS, though it does appear like the new version is up on vivaldi.com. https://update.vivaldi.com/update/1.0/public/mac/appcast.xml seems to still say that 6.8.3381.44 is latest version.
@AltCode Not for me it does not
@Ruarí Ah, it's up now A ninja must have passed by as I typed that other comment 🥷
@altcode: Love your badge by the way. 🟠 users unite!
After recent updates, Google and YouTube related websites occasionally couldn't open. The other browsers tested normal, so I uninstalled Vivaldi and reinstalled it. No extensions were installed, but there were still issues with testing
mib2berlin
@chenyajun
Hi, no issues with G. and YT pages on different OS and hardware, do you get error messages?
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
Cheers, mib
OakdaleFTL
Whew! Gotta admit, sometimes patience really is a virtue... The previous update (on Mac OS X 10.15.7) became slow to use mouse clicks, and slow to load web pages. Since I'd seen no one else mention such in the forums, I thought I'd just wait a while.
This update obviated my concerns. My thanks to all involved1 (Yeah! Team Vivaldi!)
Up to date, thanks
@mib2berlin I have reinstalled the browser and tested the issue before logging in and installing the extension. The problem still persists when using stealth mode and browsing with visitors. Other websites are working fine, and I tested G and YT on several other browsers and found them to be normal
Sometimes when it can't be opened, there is an ERR_SOCKET.NOT-CONNECTED error, and then it automatically opens again
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@chenyajun VPN? Desktop Firewall? Internet Security? Special internet access? Router issue?
Not easy to tell why connection the was closed.
Had already reported issue with printing: "print preview failed" on Windows 11 Pro 23H2.
Found (https://issues.chromium.org/issues/339994760) that
"--disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC" on the command line helps.
Other mentioned solution (icacls) didn't work for me.
oudstand Supporters
Vivaldi is still crashing randomly. Today Vivaldi crashed 2 times within an hour. I made a fresh install of the stable version without copying any files, but sadly it didn't solve my problem.
@oudstand What protective software do you have on your system?
Vivaldi does not crash at all on any of my systems (Win10, Win10 X86, Win11, Mint, Q4OS, Android phone, Android tablet, 9 different machines)
So your problem is Vivaldi+something. The challenge is, + what?
oudstand Supporters
@Ayespy I'm using Windows 10 Pro 22H2 19045.4598. Sadly I don't know what I can test. I've tried the Vivaldi without any mods and extensions, made a fresh standalone installation, but nothing helped.
@oudstand Are you on any kind of proxy or vpn? Are you SURE you have no kind of "protective" software on you system? Not even something you thought you "uninstalled?"