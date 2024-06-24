Slow startup after boot
-
I have been using Vivaldi for a few years and really like it.
There is one big, nagging concern:
Whenever I start Vivaldi for the first time after boot, it takes around 1 minute before its ready for use.
My system is MXLinux 23 (XFCE) on Thinkpad X201. It uses the Debian stable branch.
Before, I used MXLinux (KDE) and experienced the same problem, and found no solution. I assumed it was something I had done to my system, since no online help/tips made any difference. I thought I would check after a system reinstall.
I recently installed a fresh OS (MX), with the default Vivaldi with no addons and default profile.
Still, the startup is just under 60s.
Secondary statups in the same OS session is much better - 5s
What could be the problem? How can I trace this?
-
@n8ive999
Hi, even 5 seconds is slow, Vivaldi cold start is < 2 seconds on my laptop, specs in my signature.
How is this compared to other browsers, Chromium or even Firefox.
Firefox is starting slower on my systems.
Do you use a HDD or a SDD on your system?
Cheers, mib
-
I have an HDD.
I am using Brave in the meantime. Startup is acceptable - a few seconds.
-
@n8ive999 I'm running an old Dell Desktop with Intel i5 4 core processor and HDD on Debian 12. It always (for years now) takes 30-40 seconds to load Vivaldi after a boot or system cache has been cleared. My guess is that Vivaldi is sorting through old stuff in cache, bookmarks, history... from the harddrive. Once all that crap is in RAM the next start will only take a few seconds
-
-
Lazy loading is enabled and Always load pinned tabs.
I have nothing pinned, as it's a fresh install
@lfisk Clean profile should not have this issue.
Testing in a VM, same OS, around 40-45s
-
@mib2berlin Lazy Load is selected. It's done this before Lazy Load was implemented and I only open one window with two tabs that are both local html files.
-
@lfisk
Hm, on older systems the SSD make a huge difference but if Brave open fast and Vivaldi not what could it be?
-
Back in KDE, every single browser I tested opened faster.
Could it be an MX problem?
-
@mib2berlin I don't have Brave... but they could present a user interface while there is still a lot happening in the back ground. If I were going to test this I would try sending a url to Brave after boot or clearing system cache. See how long it takes before you actually see the url's contents.
When I was running Ubuntu a long time ago... they were preloading cache with commonly used apps at boot. Debian isn't doing that with Gnome.
I've been using Vivaldi now since version 9.6 in Jan, 2019. Had been using Firefox and I noticed the long load time as compared to Firefox right away...
-
@lfisk
Hm, all chromium browsers start in the same time more or less for me, will test this at next reboot with an extension.
Cheers, mib
-
I installed a Linux Mint Virtual machine.
Installed the Vivaldi .deb package. There was a missing library - libu2f-udev - so I installed.
Startup is 30s
-
@n8ive999
And Brave take 5 in the same VM?
I tested this with the Page Time Loading extension, I am not sure it is correct but feels OK.
Cold startup time in seconds open vivaldi.net tab:
Brave 1.28
Chrome 1.75
Vivaldi 1.83
Firefox 2.40
Chrome and Vivaldi with used profiles, Brave was installed a few days ago.
To be honest, I am out of ideas except SSD load 10 times faster than HDD.
20-30 seconds seems OK then.
-
@mib2berlin
In the same VM, Brave takes 30s - same as Vivaldi.
So, if in my OS (MX) Brave takes 5s, Vivaldi should be the same, but it takes 60s.
The combination of MX/Vivaldi is causing load times to be 10 times slower. Something in MX treats Brave differently to Vivaldi.
This requires someone smarter than me to trace.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@n8ive999 said in Slow startup after boot:
Testing in a VM, same OS, around 40-45s
For first start same for me on (Windows 11 Host with older HDD with Debian 12 Guest).
Second start 3-5 sec.
-
-
@n8ive999
Obviously Mint and/or Ubuntu does things slightly differently
-
Could this be a systemd/sysvinit issue?
-
edwardp Ambassador
I have an HDD here with openSUSE Tumbleweed, PC specs are in signature (CPU is dual-core, 3.2GHz), system is 13 years old and the HDD is the original from when the system was purchased (Western Digital Caviar Blue 500GB SATA).
Just launched Vivaldi Snapshot, took 15 seconds from the time I clicked the icon in the KDE panel to when the browser screen appeared.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@n8ive999 said in Slow startup after boot:
So, if in my OS (MX) Brave takes 5s, Vivaldi should be the same, but it takes 60s.
If you start from shell, any messages where it waits so long?