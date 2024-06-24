I have been using Vivaldi for a few years and really like it.

There is one big, nagging concern:

Whenever I start Vivaldi for the first time after boot, it takes around 1 minute before its ready for use.

My system is MXLinux 23 (XFCE) on Thinkpad X201. It uses the Debian stable branch.

Before, I used MXLinux (KDE) and experienced the same problem, and found no solution. I assumed it was something I had done to my system, since no online help/tips made any difference. I thought I would check after a system reinstall.

I recently installed a fresh OS (MX), with the default Vivaldi with no addons and default profile.

Still, the startup is just under 60s.

Secondary statups in the same OS session is much better - 5s

What could be the problem? How can I trace this?