I am trying to add a CalDav calendar account to Vivaldi but am getting this error message:

Authentication failed. Check your username and password.

I have already setup two other remote calendar accounts and they work just fine: One is Vivaldi.net and the other a CalDav Nextcloud instance.

Now it is highly unlikely that there's something wrong with the credentials as the error message suggests as other CalDav clients connect with identical settings just fine. Specifically, I've tested with Errands.

I am not sure what is used for the calendar server - it is a service of the popular web hoster all-inkl.com. Here's what that looks like:

Are there any sort of logs that could help with figuring out as to why Vivaldi cannot auth successfully?