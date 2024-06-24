CalDav Authentication failed
I am trying to add a CalDav calendar account to Vivaldi but am getting this error message:
Authentication failed. Check your username and password.
I have already setup two other remote calendar accounts and they work just fine: One is Vivaldi.net and the other a CalDav Nextcloud instance.
Now it is highly unlikely that there's something wrong with the credentials as the error message suggests as other CalDav clients connect with identical settings just fine. Specifically, I've tested with Errands.
I am not sure what is used for the calendar server - it is a service of the popular web hoster all-inkl.com. Here's what that looks like:
Are there any sort of logs that could help with figuring out as to why Vivaldi cannot auth successfully?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Holly I see in bug tracker that Digest Auth is not supported by Vivaldi's CalDAV implementation.
I try to ask in internal dev team chat.
@Holly I used to think I was the only user of all-inkl.com who ran into this problem. Now we are two ... I don't think all-inkl.com are going to make changes to their Authentication because of the two of us, and Vivaldi doesn't seem to think that Digest Auth is widely used, so they focus on topics that benefit more people. I helped myself by using the calendar on my NAS, you could also use the Caldav account that comes with your Vivaldi account.
Ah, then if it's really that (Vivaldi not supporting Digest Auth and all-inkl.com using that), then at least I understand now what's going on.
Generally I think it's up to the client to support more standards, but if it can't be prioritized right now then it is how it is.
Thanks you two.
I have opened a bug tracker report about the CalDAV issue.
@hobbes444 Developer said that is not easy to implement Digest Auth for CalDAV. No progress for a fix.
Frankly I don't think it's necessary to add digest auth. From what I have found, digest auth only has advantages when client server communication is unencrypted (ie http instead of https), in which case the basis authentication method is quite vulnerable. But SSL secured communication takes care of this issue, and then Digest only adds issues.
The real question for me is if Vivaldi would ever allow http communication with the server. If it's ensured that it always uses https (and I think that's the case), then let's stop worrying about it. I don't need it, there are plenty of other options for calendar services that don't require Digest Auth, one of them vivaldi.net
I like this detailed explanation https://stackoverflow.com/a/34098797
@WildEnte As i know Digest Auth gives not more security against authentication attacks.
I do not know why some very rare server hosters do such.