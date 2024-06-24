Malicious extensions stealing cookies
RasheedHolland
I just wondered if there is something that could be done in Vivaldi to prevent this? Would be nice if Vivaldi had a feature to block this stuff. I'm actually shocked to read that extensions have got this ability, seems like a major design error in Chromium.
https://cointelegraph.com/news/hackers-steal-millions-chrome-plugin-binance-scam
Obiwan2208
Extensions can do a lot of things, so download extensions from a trusted source, in this case Chromium makes use of the Google WebStore.
If you search the extension in webstore you won't found it.
Download extensions from 3rd parties... it depends on how much you trust them. Exactly same if you download apps/programs from BlackMarket or else "places"
"With a great power comes great responsibility"
Ancle Ben, Spiderman
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
I just wondered if there is something that could be done in Vivaldi to prevent this?
Yeah, it's called Manifest v3
I do not understand why users deal with financial data and run extensions.
Never ever is a extension trustable.
Manifest tells what a extension is allowed to do:
https://developer.chrome.com/docs/extensions/reference/api/cookies?hl=en#permissions
The promotional plugin steals cookies from users, which hackers use to bypass password and two-factor authentication (2FA) verification and log into the victim’s Binance account.
– https://cointelegraph.com/news/hackers-steal-millions-chrome-plugin-binance-scam
Then, for Binance 2FA not needed to run transactions or login, that could be a authorisation fail on Binance's site/API.
B. spokes: "Blah… Blah… Blah… we immediately implemented additional security measures, Blah… ”
Me: "You jerks should have done more testing by users and pentesting before publishing your 2FA API!!11!111!1!"
So all is like Bobby Tables said: "Look, Ma! Bank robbery is so easy now. No need to have a car and a weapon, only dumb coin traders trusting everything they click on."
FYI: Most extensions which have access to cookies and more do let the browser tell they have access to the website data. No special warnings that cookies could be get stolen.
That is not a problem of Chromium or Vivaldi, Mozilla does not inform very much, too.
