All my passwords disappeared??
I can literally hear my heart now! WHERE'S MY PASSWORDS??
First I thought it's sync issue and did login again, but there's no passwords! Why? Even if synching failed, they should on my local device!??
Bookmarks, Notes, History everything was there even before I login to sync again! So they all are saved on my local device, but passwords all gone!
mib2berlin
@lockrol
Hi, if you are on the snapshot this is a bug.
If you use Vivaldi stable it is a problem.
Cheers, mib#
EDIT: Disable the network before you start Vivaldi on a different device!
@mib2berlin A bug that even deletes local data ? Damn can't believe Vivaldi anymore!
mib2berlin
@lockrol
Do yo use the snapshot test never stable buggy build?
They don't show up, nothing is deleted.
Install stable and sync to work further, the next snapshot will fix this.
Cheers, mib
@lockrol said in All my passwords disappeared??:
@mib2berlin A bug that even deletes local data ? Damn can't believe Vivaldi anymore!
Same with me! I don't trust the app anymore. I am going back to Chrome. It never failed me.
@mikayil Even the stable updates break atleast one feature every single time...
Like really? It's time to move data to another browser and use this as second browser. I lost the trust!