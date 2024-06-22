"Browser History" section of the address bar shows old and unrelated history when typing.

So usually on Firefox if i start to type a word that was in the title or address of a site it would suggest things involving the word from recent history as well as the sites i go to with that word most often.

Here's the word "Law" (I chose it because of the range of sites covers)



those results are the sites that I go to regularly/recently and a nice selection.

On the other hand, Vivaldi's



are things that i haven't looked at or researched in years. ive been using Vivaldi for about a month now I regularly go to "Law" sites shown in the firefox address bar and haven't touched any of the sites Vivaldi suggested at all. In fact it looks like Vivaldi isn't even suggesting sites that contain the word "Law".

Now ive been using Firefox for over decade so I understand it may have more data on my history but not only did I port it over to Vivaldi but i've been actively searching/going to sites and refreshing many times trying to get them "favored" by the algorithm but it doesn't seem to work.

My address bar settings:



I know this seems like a minor issue but in some cases its very annoying like when I'm trying to go a youtube video i saw recently or a webpage that I was reading.

The issue that first brought this to my attention is me researching Flood assistance programs today (I was in a bad flood last week). On Vivaldi I went to many sites containing the word flood and when i tried to type flood to go back to one random NSFW history from years ago popped up (that's why I had to choose a different word lol). I was eventually able to find the history button and type "flood" there and get the results i needed but the whole process just felt inconvenient. Am I doing something wrong? Do I not have an applicable setting turned on?