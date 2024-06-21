Insta videos fast forward
-
VivaldiSouthgate
Hi, is there a option on instagram website (not the app) to fast forward the videos? With my android vivaldi browser I don't see any option. I always need to wait until the video starts from the beginning.
Thanks
-
edwardp Ambassador
@VivaldiSouthgate You will have to contact Instagram, as that is not a Vivaldi issue.
-
@VivaldiSouthgate
I think in this case, you need a different browser. For example, Kiwi has support for extensions, including script managers (all kinds of monkey, TamperMonkey... etc). Scripts help to solve such problems. Of course, you need to find or write them first.