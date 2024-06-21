@barbudo2005 @DoctorG

I don't understand, please clarify why this is an accessibility issue and why you "can't navigate" with it.

All I see is that the popup appears even with the Status Bar set to Hide.

Which is a bug - but IMO not a major one.

Seems to be just an annoyance for people who don't like to see a popup showing the link target for some strange reason.

Something absolutely ALL browsers have by the way, and always have had, and it can't even be turned off in other browsers.

So people are getting angry about something all browsers do - and that Vivaldi actually allows you to hide, but temporarily is not working and can be easily worked around with simple CSS.