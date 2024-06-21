Address pop up on lower left corner still annoying
The issue from several months and updates ago is not yet resolved with the latest update today. I still get that annoying pop-up address of anything I put my cursor on. One suggestion was to go to an older version of Vivaldi, but I would prefer the new versions and features, and that address not to pop up. How soon for the fix?
@JoeyB1 No ETA is usually given on bug fixes. The bug is confirmed, so it will get fixed when a developer can find the time.
If you show the Status Bar, there is no issue. The Status Info shows on the Status Bar as expected.
@Pesala I am aware of the issue that does exist, and has for a while now. With today's update, as mentioned, and no fix yet, I brought the question again.
@JoeyB1 said in Address pop up on lower left corner still annoying:
I brought the question again.
Yes, so I answered that question.
I asked "How soon for the fix?"
You answered that question with "...it will get fixed when a developer can find the time."
My bad. Maybe I should ask instead, when will the developer find the time to fix this issue?
@Pesala said in Address pop up on lower left corner still annoying:
No ETA is usually given on bug fixes.
ETA means Estimated Time of Arrival.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
I posted this in the huge topic back when this bug was introduced, apparently completely ignored by all the people tearing their hair out over this "terrible bug".
/* Temp fix for StatusInfo showing when StatusBar set to Hide */ .StatusInfo { display: none; }
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/guide-modding-vivaldi
Personally I can't for the life of me figure out why someone is not interested in knowing where the links they are clicking actually lead.
But, at least Vivaldi allows for a simple workaround while waiting for a fix.
barbudo2005
Please do not minimize this bug. You cannot navigate with it.
@barbudo2005 Yes, the URL popup is a usability issue. Me too.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@barbudo2005 @DoctorG
I don't understand, please clarify why this is an accessibility issue and why you "can't navigate" with it.
All I see is that the popup appears even with the Status Bar set to Hide.
Which is a bug - but IMO not a major one.
Seems to be just an annoyance for people who don't like to see a popup showing the link target for some strange reason.
Something absolutely ALL browsers have by the way, and always have had, and it can't even be turned off in other browsers.
So people are getting angry about something all browsers do - and that Vivaldi actually allows you to hide, but temporarily is not working and can be easily worked around with simple CSS.
@Pathduck said in Address pop up on lower left corner still annoying:
I don't understand, please clarify why this is an accessibility issue and why you "can't navigate" with it.
Spatnav.
Usability.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@DoctorG Oh sheesh that's an edge case if I ever saw one!
You mean you can't see what element is chosen because of the popup, or that you can't press Enter on the link when the popup blocks it?
@Pathduck I can navigate but the tooltip should never cover focused element.
#WCAG #WAI
@Pathduck said in Address pop up on lower left corner still annoying:
Oh sheesh that's an edge case
Yes, i always find such
barbudo2005
Sorry, I must learn to be less subtle in my sarcasm.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@barbudo2005 I are computer people, I not understand sarcasm, I only understand logic circuits beep bop beep
brendajones
Has this error been fixed yet? It pisses me off too.
@Pesala If you have no answer to questions asked, and can only offer condescending replies, please just skip over my replies.
-
@Pathduck You were not ignored, and appreciated for your help. Unfortunately it is beyond my skillset.
@JoeyB1 There was no condescension in my replies. You asked when this bug would be fixed, and I told you the answer. The developers fix bugs when they have time, but they do not give any estimate of when any particular bug will be fixed.
It will be fixed when a developer has time and it reaches the top of the long list of things to be done.
All of us long-term forum members, moderators, and ambassadors do our level best to help users who are unfamiliar with the way that Vivaldi development works.
Pathduck not only offered you a simple workaround, he also gave you a link to the modifications forum where it explains how to apply CSS mods. It is not hard; I use dozens of such short code snippets, but have little idea how to write them. There are others who are expert in coding them. Just copy/paste their code once you have figured out where to put the custom.css file(s).