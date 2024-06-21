How to turn off "switch to this tab" function
How i can turn off this function? It's so Irritating for me.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Klysu
Settings > Address Bar > Drop-Down Menu
Deselect "Open Tab".
@Pathduck Thanks!
Hello,
On the newest update of 6.8, a new feature was added for "Address Field Updates". The feature allow user to start typing on the address bar and the Best Result will switch to a tab that will be correlated.
I believe this is a good feature for a lot of people, but I am not a big fan of this feature for my workflow. Few reasons...
- The previous address bar autofill allow me to set up a behavior in the browser to type single letter and navigate to my most recent / frequent page (like 'y' for YouTube, 'r' for reddit, etc.), but the new auto behavior doesn't permit that
- I try playing with the settings, on the Drop-Down Menu Priority, the closest I got was unchecking Direct Match and Frequently Visited Pages. But it is difficult to say open 2 Google search page and compare results if the URL is the same.
- If I have to open my home page, on desktop I can press Alt + Home, but on a mac laptop, there is no Home key, so I cannot say open 2 home pages.
Please let me know if there's a method of disabling this option.
Thanks
mib2berlin
@YTKme
Hi, disable Open Tab in the Drop-Down Priority List of the address bar settings.
Cheers, mib
Thank you @mib2berlin! Yes that worked!
totenhaben
This feature is kind of dumb.
I've had many tabs opened on my workspace and I wanted a fresh one to watch some streams, and after I've created the new workspace and wanted to open the desired webpage, Vivaldi did suggest switching to the already existing tab, that was in the old workspace, and since I was not aware of this feature yet, I did end up pressing enter and switching to the old workspace, which was exactly the opposite of what i wanted - thank you very much.
Also on the old workspace I had the stream opened, and after i did switch again to the new workspace, the stream audio from the old workspace was still playing.
Personally I am not a fan of forcing features that completely change behavior that i am used to, without asking me to use it first. Especially when they work so funky like this.
Vivaldi starts to feel like W11, where I have to turn off so many things to make it usable instead of irritable.
I can see this feature being useful for people that have workflow that need to search for tabs. It is different for different users I believe, but I am used to having to create fresh tab as well.
mib2berlin
@YTKme
Hi, check the settings for the Drop-Down Priority List, you can disable it or move Open Tab where you want.
Settings > Address Bar.
Choice is all in Vivaldi.
No I realize, why I haven't found this option. Its translation is wrong.
In german, "Open Tab" can be translated to "Tab öffnen" (To open a Tab) and to "geöffnete Tabs" (Tabs currently open). Unfortunately it was translated to the first one.