This feature is kind of dumb.

I've had many tabs opened on my workspace and I wanted a fresh one to watch some streams, and after I've created the new workspace and wanted to open the desired webpage, Vivaldi did suggest switching to the already existing tab, that was in the old workspace, and since I was not aware of this feature yet, I did end up pressing enter and switching to the old workspace, which was exactly the opposite of what i wanted - thank you very much.

Also on the old workspace I had the stream opened, and after i did switch again to the new workspace, the stream audio from the old workspace was still playing.

Personally I am not a fan of forcing features that completely change behavior that i am used to, without asking me to use it first. Especially when they work so funky like this.

Vivaldi starts to feel like W11, where I have to turn off so many things to make it usable instead of irritable.