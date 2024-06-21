Currently, vivaldi's default download location is set to "storage/emulated/0/Android/data/com.vivaldi.browser/files/Download", but starting with certain Android versions, the "Android/data" folder is not accessible with the common file navigation app.

So I want to change the default download path to "storage/emulated/0/download" the same as other browsers, but I couldn't find the option to change it like this. Does anyone know how?

P.s I don't want to use an external download manager, so I'm looking for this way.