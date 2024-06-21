Is it possible to change the default download location?
-
Currently, vivaldi's default download location is set to "storage/emulated/0/Android/data/com.vivaldi.browser/files/Download", but starting with certain Android versions, the "Android/data" folder is not accessible with the common file navigation app.
So I want to change the default download path to "storage/emulated/0/download" the same as other browsers, but I couldn't find the option to change it like this. Does anyone know how?
P.s I don't want to use an external download manager, so I'm looking for this way.
-
@skysean97
As far as I know, choosing this address would be synonymous with /sdcard/Download. At least on my A10 this is the case. Is this no longer the case on the newer androids?
As an alternative, it can only be saving to the browser's internal folder on the microSD card.
To change this path, you have to do a browser mod. Which no one has done yet.