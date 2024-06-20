How do I hide page titles from the address bar?
UnderTheRated
I've just updated to 6.8.3381.44 and I find the page titles being displayed when searching for something a bit annoying, is there any way to make it so they don't display or so they display after the url so it's not cut off?
yojimbo274064400
See suggestion here Page Title Displayed in Address Bar When Entering URL | Vivaldi Forum
I do not like the page title at the beginning also (url used to be there before).
So I've fixed it with custom css:
.OmniDropdown-Collection > .OmniLinkItem:not(.OmniLinkItem--DisplayTextOnly) { grid-template-columns: [Favicon] var(--favicon-width) [DisplayUrl] 40% [DisplayText] auto [Badge] 1fr [Erase] auto; } .OmniDropdown-Collection > .OmniLinkItem:not(.OmniLinkItem--DisplayTextOnly) > .OmniLinkItem-Favicon { order: 1; } .OmniDropdown-Collection > .OmniLinkItem:not(.OmniLinkItem--DisplayTextOnly) > .OmniLinkItem-DisplayUrl { order: 2; } .OmniDropdown-Collection > .OmniLinkItem:not(.OmniLinkItem--DisplayTextOnly) > .OmniLinkItem-DisplayText { order: 3; } .OmniDropdown-Collection > .OmniLinkItem:not(.OmniLinkItem--DisplayTextOnly) > .OmniLinkItem-EraseButton, .OmniDropdown-Collection > .OmniLinkItem:not(.OmniLinkItem--DisplayTextOnly) > .OmniLinkItem-TabSwitchLabel { order: 4; }
I have not tested it carefully, so some issues are very possible.
@fifonik It work perfectly to move the title, thank you for that! I was able to completely hide the title using "display: none;" right after "order: 3;"
@Miramise My goal was to have the search dropdown that work as in previous versions. To hide the title from the dropdown completely the code can be simplified (I have not tested it):
.OmniDropdown-Collection > .OmniLinkItem:not(.OmniLinkItem--DisplayTextOnly) { grid-template-columns: [Favicon] var(--favicon-width) [DisplayUrl] auto [Badge] 1fr [Erase] auto; } .OmniDropdown-Collection > .OmniLinkItem:not(.OmniLinkItem--DisplayTextOnly) > .OmniLinkItem-DisplayText { display: none; }
@fifonik Thanks, thats it.
The new version 6.8 makes it extremely unproductive. For what is 50 times repeated "site title" instead of distinguished url....
Better option to satisfy all, would by react to existing option:
- casuel users: Has "show full address" disabled = so title is enought for them
- heavy users: Has "show full address" enabled = so title is useless at first place