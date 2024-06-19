Received this morning from myself:

My hacked password is not exact but resembles.

I am changing it with a more complicated one,

and will also change my sync crypted passwd.

Is it enough ?

Others have received this message

*Dear [email protected],

I regret to inform you that there has been a security breach involving the devices you use for internet browsing.

Several months ago, unauthorized access was gained to these devices, allowing me to monitor your internet activity. Recently, I managed to hack your email accounts, including your password: Ketchican1723b>.

Furthermore, a Trojan virus has been installed on all devices you use to access email.

To remain undetected, my virus continuously updates its signatures, making it invisible to antivirus software.

During my investigation, I discovered that you frequently visit adult websites and view explicit content. I managed to record your intimate moments and create a montage showcasing them. If you doubt the authenticity of my claims, I can easily share these videos with your friends, colleagues, and relatives, or even make them publicly accessible.

I am convinced that it is in your best interest to prevent the disclosure of this information, given the potential consequences. Therefore, I propose the following solution: transfer $500 USD to my Bitcoin wallet (details provided below), based on the exchange rate at the time of the transaction.

You can be assured that I will uphold my end of the agreement.

Bitcoin wallet: bc1qlk0crtppsqxekgvzfmnpwy4fzw9lnfc97rhyg3

You have 48 hours.