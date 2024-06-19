I'm coming from old firefox classic browser (waterfox classic, a browser outdated by years) so the native data import from firefox didn't bring over the passwords (it got history and bookmarks fine though). I used this browser profile for over 10 years and have about 800 passwords/accounts.

I was able to install LastPass on the old browser and Vivaldi and I was able to sync passwords to the extension.

The more I use Vivaldi now I tend to run into an annoying problem of both the built-in password manager and LastPass opening on the same account prompts. Its causing some issues of selecting fields and responses.

Ideally I'd like to migrate all of LastPass's data into Vivaldi. Through their extension I was able to export the data as a CSV file. Through Vivaldi's menu I tried to import the CSV File but got the following error



the current excel format of the LastPass file is

I tried replacing the "1" row's info to match the one in the vivaldi error (Url, title, etc...) but that didn't work. I suspect the data doesn't line up 1:1

Does anyone have any ideas?