A nice bundle of Community updates
We’ve been working on some updates and a nice collection of changes has gone out today.
Firstly, Community homepage on vivaldi.net has an updated look and some new content.
- The page now comes with a dark theme.
- We’ll be posting regular community related news snippets there.
- Weekly polls are back.
Go check it out!
Secondly, people who have made a donation to Vivaldi while logged in to their account will now get a badge next to their avatar on vivaldi.net services and soon also in the browser.
Furthermore, new users, who have gained enough reputation to be granted access to Vivaldi Webmail, will now receive a welcome email.
Last but not least, we’ve added a clause to the Community Terms of Use, which asks people to disclose the use of generative AI tools in their content.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@jane-n said in A nice bundle of Community updates:
The page now comes with a dark theme.
I thought it had a nice dark theme for a long time now?
Weekly polls are back.
I love polls
Secondly, people who have made a donation to Vivaldi while logged in to their account will now get a badge next to their avatar
Nice
Any chance Stripe can support Paypal donations? I don't really like giving out my card# and I have to change it all kinds of places instead of once in Paypal.
DoctorG Ambassador
New groups at https://forum.vivaldi.net/groups?
Patrons, Supporters, Advocates.
What do they do?
But empty images.
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
@Pathduck
Me too!
You:
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@barbudo2005 It's what's called Braggin' Writes
To incentivize donations I suggest that the person who donates should have their reputation raised in the proportion of 4 times (or whatever the team's affection is) what they donate.
TravellinBob
@jane-n Vivaldi webmail puzzles me. I subscribed to it and set up an account when I moved to Vivaldi the year before last, and I used it intermittently to contact a couple of fellow Vivaldi bloggers. In all that time, I have probably no more than a dozen Received mails. Does this imply I haven't obtained a "reputation" yet? I didn't realise I had to do that to use the webmail....
Please enlighten me!
I am just waiting when you remove/replace that blue background with gradient from forum dark theme (where Home - Categories - Unread, etc are ) and make it narrow.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@TravellinBob said in A nice bundle of Community updates:
Vivaldi webmail puzzles me. I subscribed to it and set up an account when I moved to Vivaldi the year before last, and I used it intermittently to contact a couple of fellow Vivaldi bloggers. In all that time, I have probably no more than a dozen Received mails. Does this imply I haven't obtained a "reputation" yet? I didn't realise I had to do that to use the webmail....
I don't think there's any correlation between amount of received email and your forum reputation? And you already have access to Webmail obviously..? confused
I mean if you want more email just use it to register on some dodgy sites and I promise your inbox will soon be filled with lots of mail from nice ladies asking for your attention and Nigerian princes with business proposals
@Stardust Do you like the gradient?
All hail the gradient, the gradient is ultimate, the gradient eclipses everything.
@Pathduck said in A nice bundle of Community updates:
All hail the gradient, the gradient is ultimate, the gradient eclipses everything.
it feels outdated and doesn't match the dark theme
How can you ask to change that in the Forum, if it is at your disposal to change it with Stylus?
@barbudo2005 I have never changed any site style manually before and do not plan to use 3rd party extensions for that.
Why?
It's entertaining and you know better than anyone what is important to highlight on a site and what is distracting and annoying.
Or are you afraid of 3rd party extensions like @Catweazle?
-
@barbudo2005 I prefer to use minimal extensions. And forum issue is not that critical to me that I would fix it on my side
-
@barbudo2005, I'm not afraid of third party extensions, IMHO it's better to use the less possible, most extensions in the Store are anyway redundant in Vivaldi., with Mv3 even more.. For some functions I prefer Desktop apps (eg.Screenshot/cast)
-
@Pathduck I think we looked into PayPal as well, but for some reasons it wasn't a fit.
-
@DoctorG, those should not have been visible. Thanks for drawing our attention to it, we'll remove them.
-
The reputation rule only applies to people who created their account after May 4th, 2023. As a spam prevention measure, the service is now available only for people, who are active community members.
You have permanent access to Vivaldi Webmail or as long as you keep your Vivaldi account active (this requires logging in to ANY Vivaldi service at least once every 6 months).
-
TravellinBob
Thank you for the information, much appreciated