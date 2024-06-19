We’ve been working on some updates and a nice collection of changes has gone out today.

Firstly, Community homepage on vivaldi.net has an updated look and some new content.

The page now comes with a dark theme.

We’ll be posting regular community related news snippets there.

Weekly polls are back.

Go check it out!

Secondly, people who have made a donation to Vivaldi while logged in to their account will now get a badge next to their avatar on vivaldi.net services and soon also in the browser.

Furthermore, new users, who have gained enough reputation to be granted access to Vivaldi Webmail, will now receive a welcome email.

Last but not least, we’ve added a clause to the Community Terms of Use, which asks people to disclose the use of generative AI tools in their content.