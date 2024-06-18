Vivaldi 6.8 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3381.35/37
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for 6.8 for desktop and notebooks.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí First.
-
Second, and big thanks
-
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
Third!
-
This started with the previous snapshot, I think: <ctrl + mouse scroll wheel> no longer zooms. I had thought it was my mouse, but using a different mouse it behaves the same.
-
mib2berlin
@wpcoe
Hi, I could test the latest and this version, work fine on Linux.
EDIT: I found a bug report but it is Windows only.
I bet the team get this fixed for 6.8 stable.
-
What is "[Address bar][Tab Switch] Switch to the first open tab (VB-107213)"?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi 6.8 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3381.35/37:
I bet the team get this fixed for 6.8 stable.
I hope so; it is a significant accessibility issue. Ctrl+Scrollwheel if very commonly used.
-
@Pesala Just use the zoom slider from the status bar,
(or switch to buttons and move it to the address bar for better accessibility).
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@doctorg: If you have two tabs with the same content, open a third and type something that matches on them, the switch to tabe will prefer switching to the most recently used.
Hmm… I should update that title.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@pesala: Yes I agree it is very commonly used by certain people and not used at all by even more. Nonetheless, yes it is clearly an important issue. I am not totally certain we will fix it in time. We are now bound to a schedule because of other complications like security updates. But we are looking at it and will fix as soon as we can. The problem thus far is all attempts at fixes cause much worse issues.
This originally broke with the major Chromium update and obviously we cannot just revert that.
-
11th
I have not tested it much but I fond a crash in stable that if you try to hibernate a crashed tab Vivaldi crashes, not sure if it is in snapshot also
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@wpcoe It had to be temporarily be disabled for Windows until we could fix a different issue, but that fix kept breaking other things
-
shaedrashiro
Waiting for the Android version xD
-
@wpcoe: confirmed.
6.8.3381.35 (Offizieller Build) (64-Bit) on Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.4529)
-
strg+p still not working on
6.8.3381.35 (Offizieller Build) (64-Bit) - Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.4529)
-
@nofashion Seems to be a issue with Windows 10/11 Update on printing.
And not easy to reproduce.
I do not see this anymore on Windows 11 23H2, but i had the issue some weeks before.
-
@doctorg: hello gwen ;).
i can reproduce it with the latest vivaldi snapshot and also with chromium. edge, on the other hand, based on 126.0.6478.62 still prints with ctrl+p.
-
@nofashion For me on Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3737) had tested.
Fails:
Chromium 126.0.6478.62
Works:
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.41
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.35
Edge 126.0.2592.61
You see strange issue on Windows.
-
@doctorg: The latest Chrome works for me. (Win11)
https://i.postimg.cc/zf5CFBkT/Posnetek-zaslona-2024-06-18-200925.png