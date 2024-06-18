@pesala: Yes I agree it is very commonly used by certain people and not used at all by even more. Nonetheless, yes it is clearly an important issue. I am not totally certain we will fix it in time. We are now bound to a schedule because of other complications like security updates. But we are looking at it and will fix as soon as we can. The problem thus far is all attempts at fixes cause much worse issues.

This originally broke with the major Chromium update and obviously we cannot just revert that.