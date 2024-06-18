Open background link in background workspace?
Hi,
I'd like to be able to open a link in another workspace without switching to this workspace. Same with moving tabs.
My workflow consists of two open windows:
- Pinned Slack chat, a window with "no UI" (Ctrl+F11), switched to the "Slack" workflow;
- Another window with everything else, where I switch from one workspace to another.
Is it possible to open a link from Slack in some workspace without switching to that workspace? I. e. open a background tab in a given background workspace.
Thanks.
I'd expect holding Ctrl would make it work, btw.
And I'd also expect it to work properly: sometimes Vivaldi misses the target workspace, and opens some random one.
I just tried to open a link from one window in some inactive workspace (WS1), and I got a complete mess:
- the link was opened in some random workspace (WS2) in the second window, so the window switched to this WS2;
- the initial window switched to the WS1.
Looks like a bug.
@smartptr reported VB-107367.