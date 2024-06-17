Sorry if I don't explain myself correctly. I don't know how to speak English. I'm using a translator.

I'm having a problem with the vivaldi web browser. I like to read novels on the readnovelfull.com website.

And when I finish reading a chapter, I click the next button. But no matter how many times I click on it, the website doesn't load. It has also happened to me on the website visortmo.com and rule34.

I have to close the vivaldi web browser and open it again so that the web pages load normally

I thought it was my internet, but the wifi works properly, even the problem is successful if I use mobile data.

I have the Adguard application installed to block advertising, I don't use the one that comes integrated.

I asked adguard technical support for help, but the solutions they offered did not help with my problem. Even they think that it could be a mistake of vivaldi and not of adguard.