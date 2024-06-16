On the Tedium Blog reading about google's "udm=14" options, to make it appear as the Google of Yore, here the author is telling users how to customize google's search engine parameters I find myself reading how to do this in Vivaldi.

To quote:

"In Vivaldi, my weapon of choice, I did this:...

and he goes on to show how it is done with a Vivaldi screenshot.

You have to scroll down a bit to find the reference, but it is there .

He uses a somewhat differentURL to google of yore than I. I have found that this URL works pretty well:

"{google:baseURL}search?q=%s&udm=14" which I got from somewhere else that uses udm14.com, I don't recall where.

There is another happy Vivaldi user.