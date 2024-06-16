Vivaldi mentioned on Tedium
greybeard
On the Tedium Blog reading about google's "udm=14" options, to make it appear as the Google of Yore, here the author is telling users how to customize google's search engine parameters I find myself reading how to do this in Vivaldi.
To quote:
"In Vivaldi, my weapon of choice, I did this:...
and he goes on to show how it is done with a Vivaldi screenshot.
You have to scroll down a bit to find the reference, but it is there .
He uses a somewhat differentURL to google of yore than I. I have found that this URL works pretty well:
"{google:baseURL}search?q=%s&udm=14" which I got from somewhere else that uses udm14.com, I don't recall where.
There is another happy Vivaldi user.