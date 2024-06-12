Zoho Calendar CALDAV sync
Hi,
I succesfully login but there are no events fetched from my Zzoho Calendar.
Nonetheless I am able to create events that sync to Zoho Calendar.
Any idea why and what should i do?
Thanks,
DoctorG Ambassador
@miguletz Seems to be this bug
VB-89684 "Zoho Calendar no longer displaying" - no progress
@DoctorG so this is a bug I hope it gets fixed soon. I was thinking that It was me doing something wrong.
eggert Vivaldi Team
@miguletz We've just recently added more logging for errors in parsing calendar data, which I assume is the problem here. It has still not been released in stable version of Vivaldi, but will be included in soon upcoming 6.8 version.
It would be most appreciated if the problem persists (which it almost certainly will) and you could assist in debugging this after update to 6.8. Then we could hopefully put this long standing issue behind us finally.