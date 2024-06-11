Today I installed the latest version of Vivaldi on an Android phone. I don't remember it asking if I wanted to add the search widget to the home screen, but a widget was added.

When I tapped it to (I assumed) type search terms, instead it took me to the Google Play store to download the DuckDuckGo browser. Huh...?

I removed the widget, went into Vivaldi, and it prompted me to "add Vivaldi search widget". I accepted, and the same widget appeared, with the same behaviour.

I removed it again and restarted Vivaldi. This time it didn't prompt me, but I noticed there was an option to "add Vivaldi widget" in Vivaldi's settings. Pressing it does absolutely nothing. I mean, the "button" goes grey for a second, but no widget is added.

The widget is also not listed on the Android "widgets" list, accessible by tapping and holding from the home screen and selecting "widgets".

I tried completely uninstalling and reinstalling Vivaldi, no change.

So, I went from a search widget that didn't actually search to a search widget that can't even be added.

Any idea how to make Vivaldi actually add a working widget to the home screen?