Is there a way to ONLY show Bookmarks, History or Tabs in the address bar like in Chrome, Chromium, Thorium, etc.

I've noticed on those browsers that if you type in '@' followed by a letter and then your query it will show only the results of whatever you are looking for. For example if I type in '@history how to setup my own cloud service' it will only list my site history results with the closest matching query to that.

@bookmarks = Just Bookmarks

@history = Just History

@tabs = Just Tabs

Is there a way to do this in vivaldi in order to narrow down the results much faster rather than listing all my bookmarks, history, and tabs at the same time? If so please let me know (and yes I know it already searches them regardless via the address bar. I'm simply wanting it to ONLY show these things when using specific parameters)