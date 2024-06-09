@paul1149 You can set a topic to Ignored, you have to do it from the topic itself.

I recommend you go through all top-level categories, set them to Ignoring/Not watching depending on your interests. Say if you're not interested in Mobile Browser, set that category to Ignoring. Or languages you can't read anyway, set the whole category to Ignoring.

In the forum settings you can set your default preference.

This way, only topics you create/reply to will be in Unread and Recent will only be topics you're interested in.