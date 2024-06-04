31GB in user data
which cache do I need to clear to trim down my user data storage?
I run multiple profiles so this adds up:
@ipico Try Tools menu, Delete browsing data.
@Pesala
tx, I was looking for something more specific. Service Worker/CacheStorage seems more like internal Vivaldi stuff than browsing data.
Short of trying each one of these, is there one that will take care of a large chunk (or the precise chunk shown) of the storage used?
Applications Cache didn't seem to do it unless I need to go back to "All Time."
@ipico For how long do you save browsing history in Settings, Privacy and Security?
Mine is set to Session Only. My User Data folder is 1.94 Gbytes for a single profile.
@ipico You have me wondering why you need so many 'Profiles'? lf they are not active, why not move some of them off your computer to an outboard drive or cloud storage?
@ipico said in 31GB in user data:
Service Worker/CacheStorage seems more like internal Vivaldi stuff than browsing data.
No, this is the sites you use, not Vivaldi.
ServiceWorker cache can get quite large, depending on the sites/apps you use.
Heavy web apps like Slack for instance caches a lot.
And of course web devs don't care about disk use or cleaning up after their app craps on the disk.
https://www.reddit.com/r/brave_browser/comments/13egyys/huge_cache_of_serviceworker_how_to_clear/?rdt=36832
https://superuser.com/questions/1608022/how-to-clear-chrome-chromium-edge-service-worker-cache
https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/55868385/folder-service-worker-so-large?hl=en
mib2berlin
@ipico
Hi, I always use this settings to get my profiles small, this harms nothing.
After cleanup a profile is about 500 MB.
If you open a page the service worker simply start again.
@janrif good question, it has to do with Google Auth and MS Auth. Since I work with several dev accounts, + work, personal, etc., the only way to be able to use a different login and test as "different users" is to use a different profile. Adding new accounts or using the "login as a different user" hasn't worked consistently for me. If you have another suggestion, happy to give it whirl.
I could use the Guest profile or a private window, but a profile with workspaces helps me retain tabs between sessions.
@ipico said in 31GB in user data:
can you provide the source for these? and are they documented?
https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/
DoctorG Ambassador
@sphera said in 31GB in user data:
There are users with Chromium shutdown keys that are even 2 times longer.
Vivaldi\vivaldi.exe --disable-gpu-shader-disk-cache --disk-cache-dir=nul --disk-cache-size=1 --disable-background-networking --disable-feature
No problem. But with your hint the user needs to patch Windows registry keys for Vivaldi opening http and https scheme. Not easy for unexperienced users.
//EDIT: But i will explain it if users ask.
DoctorG Ambassador
totally comfortable with regedit, but feeling now like I have opened a big can of worms and conspiracy theories