Vivaldi Flags - Vulkan and ANGLE
Not sure if playing with :flags belongs in this section, so feel free to re/move.
Does someone else run Vivaldi with Vulkan and ANGLE backend to OpenGL. That's Windows, not Linux
It seems to me, that Vivaldi is speedier this way. And quite stable. But I am not sure if this is just my subjective feel.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Kocho said in Vivaldi Flags - Vulkan and ANGLE:
Does someone else run Vivaldi with Vulkan and ANGLE backend to OpenGL. That's Windows
No, my PC worked less good with Vulkan (instability) as hardware it is not the newest
mib2berlin
@Kocho
Hi, I test this for some time on Windows 11 and it seems a bit faster show page content on some pages.
Can not say much about stability, tested for 30 minutes or so.
On Linux Vivaldi does not even start on my system with Vulcan enabled.
Laptop specs in my signature.
Cheers, mib