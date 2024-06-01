Please move this to the correct category if this isn't the correct one.

Is there a way to reopen (restore) all closed tabs to the same open window? Let's say Vivaldi crashes or I close and green it with my default page. I want to restore all closed tabs to that same window rather than having them open in a separate window and then closing the window with the single tab. If this is available in the settings or there is a post describing this option, please point me to that information.

As a software developer, is Vivaldi open-source enough that I can add this feature and then submit my changes for review?

Thanks.