How do I avoid pop-up ads?
-
I am new to Vivaldi. I mainly used Brave until now but recently switched to Vivaldi because it looks better. Pretty lame reason but that's the reason I switched.
Anyway, I have been facing pop-up ads in Vivaldi in some sites. Brave worked without issues on these sites.
I tried using all the filter list used by Brave but it didn't help either. I have tried enabling Easylist, OISD and some other filter lists as well. Also, tried disabling some filter lists. Tried them individually. Nothing helped.
The only thing which helps me is uBlock Origin but it doesn't work on Android. And uBlock is, for some reasons, slowing down Gmail heavily for me in every browser including Vivaldi.
So, is there anything I can do to avoid these pop-up ads?
The site in question is aniwave[dot]to (you can use .vc, if .to domain doesn't work).
It appears once every page, sometimes stops coming when we have already seen one or two popups, so please check in new incognito mode windows if you want to check it.
-
-
@fallenrainbow, I can't reproduce it, no pop ups here. But Malware detection with VirusTotal and UrlVoid in this site. Pop ups maybe inyected by some adware, make a scan with AdwCleaner or better Panda Cloud Cleaner (slower but more in deep) for Windows or using BitDefender in Mobile.
-
@Pathduck Hello, the reason I posted this on Windows section was that I needed support for both Android and Windows version, since I don't want to use uBlock Origin. Sorry for the bother! ;-;
-
mib2berlin
@fallenrainbow
Hi, to be honest the Brave, Opera ad blocking is better than Vivaldis, Vivaldi just use existing lists, they don't maintain them.
I use uBlock and the Vivaldi mail client, no need for mail web clients and no slowdown.
But this doesn't help on Android.
Cheers, mib
-
@Catweazle I don't think it is some adware. Seeing same thing on other devices as well and only facing it with Vivaldi.
Can you tell me what filter lists you're using? And any DNS based adblocker?
-
@mib2berlin From my experience, Opera have horrible adblocking on Android. No idea about PC. Vivaldi works much better for me. Brave, however, seems best in adblocking.
-
mib2berlin
@Catweazle
It open a popup at the start page at bottom and on clicking on every show redirects to other pages.
@fallenrainbow
I am sorry but I don't want to test more on this page.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Argh, I missed we are in the Android section, sorry!
-
-
I'm afraid obscure anime-related pirate sites are not covered by most blocklists.
If uBlock Origin works better for you then for your surfing needs use that.
For Android I have no idea, don't use pirate sites on mobile devices.
-
@fallenrainbow, I use Quad9 DNS. In Vivaldi I use this lists
Ads
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/lists/abp/abp-filters-anti-cv-current.txt (default)
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/easylist/easylist-current.txt (default)
https://secure.fanboy.co.nz/fanboy-cookiemonster.txt
https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/abp/
https://github.com/StUser4pda/filtrite/releases/latest/download/bromite-4pda.txt
Trackers only the default ones
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/ddg/tds-v2-current.json
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/easylist/easyprivacy-current.txt
Apart the LocalCDN and DecentralEyes extensions