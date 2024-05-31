I am new to Vivaldi. I mainly used Brave until now but recently switched to Vivaldi because it looks better. Pretty lame reason but that's the reason I switched.

Anyway, I have been facing pop-up ads in Vivaldi in some sites. Brave worked without issues on these sites.

I tried using all the filter list used by Brave but it didn't help either. I have tried enabling Easylist, OISD and some other filter lists as well. Also, tried disabling some filter lists. Tried them individually. Nothing helped.

The only thing which helps me is uBlock Origin but it doesn't work on Android. And uBlock is, for some reasons, slowing down Gmail heavily for me in every browser including Vivaldi.

So, is there anything I can do to avoid these pop-up ads?

The site in question is aniwave[dot]to (you can use .vc, if .to domain doesn't work).

It appears once every page, sometimes stops coming when we have already seen one or two popups, so please check in new incognito mode windows if you want to check it.