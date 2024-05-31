How to add another reverse image search?
Hi,
i need often the help of a reverese image search engine. Currently this funktion is included in vivaldi via bing-search. But this engine is bad.
I need this one:
yandex.com/image
google.com/imghp
tineye.com
How is it possible for me to add this in vivaldi to use it in an easy way, like context menu?
Thank you
@tadeus915
Hi, to my knowledge you can choose only one image search engine for the context menu.
Change the image search engine in Settings Search to Google, default is Bing.
For Yandex add a new search engine and copy/paste:
https://yandex.com/search/?text=%s&lr=177&msid=1703278562071961-12776852115252677818-balancer-l7leveler-kubr-yp-sas-93-BAL-1031&search_source=yacom_desktop_common
In the URL field and:
https://yandex.com/images/search/?rpt=imageview&url={google:imageURL}
In the Image search URL.
Cheers, mib
For Google the search URL is:
https://www.google.com/searchbyimage/upload
And the POST parameters are:
encoded_image={google:imageThumbnail},image_url={google:imageURL},sbisrc={google:imageSearchSource},original_width={google:imageOriginalWidth},original_height={google:imageOriginalHeight}
@oudstand
Hi, is this not integrated by default on Vivaldi 6.7.3329.35?
@mib2berlin If I'm not wrong, I had to add the image search to Google on my own.
@oudstand
Ah, there was a bug in the image search and these URL's was published here in the forum, iirc.
I use this OpenSource Multi Engine (customizable) extension, which works fine
https://github.com/dessant/search-by-image