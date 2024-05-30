SingleFile plugin not working properly
-
I'm using SingleFile plugin, it was working fine before, but recently after updating the version, I'm having problems
for example, after downloading the file, the filename will be like this
d236fc55-6c99-46b1-813a-383af840337f.htm
whereas with edge it's normal, and the real filename is
Netflix 's next game show is Million Dollar Secret - The Verge (2024_5_30 10_55_35).html
I'm guessing it's a Vivaldi issue, version 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) (64 ), and the OS is Windows 11 Version 23H2.
-
@liuyuqiang It might be but provide a link for downloading a file and the "plugin" (extension?) itself so people could check.
-
@Hadden89 Here's the download from the Google Play Store, https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/singlefile/mpiodijhokgodhhofbcjdecpffjipkle
-
@liuyuqiang Seems to be a known bug/quirk by the developer.
Chromium-based browsers: You must enable the option "Allow access to file URLs" in the extension page to display the infobar when viewing a saved page, and to save or to annotate a page stored on the filesystem. If the file name of a saved page looks like "56833935-156b-4d8c-a00f-19599c6513d3.html", disable the option "Misc > save pages in background". Reinstalling the browser may also fix this issue. You can find more info about this bug here. Disabling the option "File name > open the "Save as" dialog to confirm the file name" will work if and only if the option "Ask where to save each file before downloading" is disabled in chrome://settings/downloads.
-
@lfisk Thank you very much, by disabling the option “Misc > save pages in background” in SingleFile settings, the plugin downloads normally