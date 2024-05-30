last edited by

@liuyuqiang Seems to be a known bug/quirk by the developer.

Chromium-based browsers: You must enable the option "Allow access to file URLs" in the extension page to display the infobar when viewing a saved page, and to save or to annotate a page stored on the filesystem. If the file name of a saved page looks like "56833935-156b-4d8c-a00f-19599c6513d3.html", disable the option "Misc > save pages in background". Reinstalling the browser may also fix this issue. You can find more info about this bug here. Disabling the option "File name > open the "Save as" dialog to confirm the file name" will work if and only if the option "Ask where to save each file before downloading" is disabled in chrome://settings/downloads.

You can find more info about this bug here