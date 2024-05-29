Going through the FileCoffee Discord channel today, this great and private file sharer and host, perhaps the best I've ever tried, I came across this news from Dan, the Dev:

Hi everyone,

Today, I am making a tough decision. I am announcing the sunset of file.coffee.

It has been an amazing journey from a small project I worked on during my highschool to the size it is today.

I've been thinking about this for a very long time, at least a year. But I think it's the best thing to do moving forward.

TL;DR: The service will be shutting down in seven days, on this date all files will be removed from the servers and will stop being served. For those

I've made an easy to use tool to grab all of your files before this deadline strikes available, which can take some knowledge to get up and running but I've tried my best to make it as easy as possible.

The reason behind the sunset is that I no longer have the motivation to manage the project, live moves on and I've got other things to work on and I've seen an increase in NSFW material being posted to the platform, which gets handled automatically but I have no longer the time to actively monitor the edge cases.This sounds harsh but I'd like to be direct and speak the truth. I've learnt many things during this project, talked with wonderful people. If you are wondering: why not sell the project. That's the thing I've always wanted to avoid, sharing data with a third party and whoever knows what they are going to do with it. That's why I won't be doing this. The project was and still is not for profit, the goal was to make file sharing more fun by making it really simple. Which it has accomplished.

The final stats of the project are as follows: almost 400 thousand uploads that have been shared millions upon millions of times. People from all over the world, from at least 180 countries, have seen an url (behind the screens or not) from file.coffee. From screenshots uploaded with ShareX of maybe your best win in a game to PDFs and other files.

But today is the day, the final days of the project have come into sight.

I'd like to thank everyone for being with me on this journey. It's something I never could've dreamt of. This Discord will be archived in June except for one channel for people who'd still like to talk with each other.

Many thanks ️