If you are getting thrown by the fact that Android and iOS are listed as distinct categories, while all three desktop platforms are grouped as one, that is how other browsers like, Chrome, Edge, Forefox, Opera, Brave etc. also arrange things, e.g. from Mozilla's site

It is a pretty standard way to group things. I guess in part it is because desktop browsers are often (or more commonly) possible to download directly from the vendor. For mobile on the other hand you usually go to a distinct store, the PlayStore for Android and the App Store for iOS.

There are other reasons too. More code is shared between the three desktop products and thus they are more similar to each other. On mobile Android and iOS are more distinct products. While that is a technical thing, users do see it in the feature set and design language, which is more distinct between the mobile products. On Desktop, the Windows, macOS and Linux products are much closer in look and functionality.

The distinctiveness of the platforms and their code bases then gets reflected in our blogs (and our competitors) and posts about the products. The desktop ones talk about all three platforms and when there are screenshots, they will mix and match platforms (unless highlighting an OS specific feature). Android and iOS have seperate blog posts for us and tend to for our competitors as well. Because of their underlying similarity, when it comes to releases, Windows/macOS/Linux release at the same time. The release schedules for Android and iOS are distinct both from desktop and also sometimes from each other.

Thus for us it is 3 products Desktop, Android and iOS (albeit with desktop having 3 sub products). In our internal bug tracker there are Desktop bugs, Android bugs or iOS bugs showing their distinctness in terms of code. Of course sometimes you will have a Linux specific bug not displaying on the other desktop platforms. But in reverse you could have a bug on iOS that also shows on Linux, e.g. in the areas of code that are largely shared, e.g. sync or the tracker blocker to name a couple.

That all said on some parts of our site you will see Mobile as a category covering both Android and iOS, which in turn links to sections Android or iOS, much like Desktop does for the other three.