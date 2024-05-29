Snapshot for Linux?
Is there a snapshot version for Linux?
I would have asked in the Snapshot forum but there was no "New Topic" button.
@JoelYoung
@JoelYoung ⇒ Information on current Snapshots https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/snapshots/
Debian - to install open Terminal (shell) and run command
sudo apt update; sudo apt install vivaldi-snapshot
@JoelYoung Since 2015
too much info ok, not that necessary
I'm not sure what you're saying.
Thank you. I did look at that page before posting, but it says nothing about Linux. However, I know I can install Vivaldi Stable on Linux, so there must be a snapshot for it,
Thanks for the commands. Appreciate it!
You asked:
Is there a snapshot version for Linux?
And I wrote that there is one since 2015 already and gave you the link as proof (as DoctorG had already provided you the link for the snapshots and the how-to). The strikethrough was basically explaining a bit more the stuff that DoctorG mentioned.
It says nothing about Windows or macOS either but if you click on the most recent post you (from that link) will then see download links for Linux. Right below the Windows and macOS ones. Put another way the Linux downloads are as obvious (or unobvious depending on perspective) as Windows packages.
No offense intended just explaining what I saw on this page: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/snapshots/.
It says Desktop, Android, iOS.
It is not clear that the "Desktop" link will lead to the Linux download.
Only when you click the "Desktop" link, and then see the Linux download.
It is not clear that the "Desktop" link will lead to the Linux download.
Well Linux is a desktop operating system. Indeed statcounter estimates about 4% of the market have Linux as their desktop OS.
Sure you can use it for servers but that is also true for Windows and even macOS. Plus if you want to run a web browser on it, you are likely running Linux in a desktop configuration.
What category would you expect it to be under, if not desktop?
If you are getting thrown by the fact that Android and iOS are listed as distinct categories, while all three desktop platforms are grouped as one, that is how other browsers like, Chrome, Edge, Forefox, Opera, Brave etc. also arrange things, e.g. from Mozilla's site
It is a pretty standard way to group things. I guess in part it is because desktop browsers are often (or more commonly) possible to download directly from the vendor. For mobile on the other hand you usually go to a distinct store, the PlayStore for Android and the App Store for iOS.
There are other reasons too. More code is shared between the three desktop products and thus they are more similar to each other. On mobile Android and iOS are more distinct products. While that is a technical thing, users do see it in the feature set and design language, which is more distinct between the mobile products. On Desktop, the Windows, macOS and Linux products are much closer in look and functionality.
The distinctiveness of the platforms and their code bases then gets reflected in our blogs (and our competitors) and posts about the products. The desktop ones talk about all three platforms and when there are screenshots, they will mix and match platforms (unless highlighting an OS specific feature). Android and iOS have seperate blog posts for us and tend to for our competitors as well. Because of their underlying similarity, when it comes to releases, Windows/macOS/Linux release at the same time. The release schedules for Android and iOS are distinct both from desktop and also sometimes from each other.
Thus for us it is 3 products Desktop, Android and iOS (albeit with desktop having 3 sub products). In our internal bug tracker there are Desktop bugs, Android bugs or iOS bugs showing their distinctness in terms of code. Of course sometimes you will have a Linux specific bug not displaying on the other desktop platforms. But in reverse you could have a bug on iOS that also shows on Linux, e.g. in the areas of code that are largely shared, e.g. sync or the tracker blocker to name a couple.
That all said on some parts of our site you will see Mobile as a category covering both Android and iOS, which in turn links to sections Android or iOS, much like Desktop does for the other three.
As a side note, of the three desktop products, macOS is actually the one that is most distinct with Windows and Linux generally sharing more code paths (macOS is fairly different in terms of its menu code and window management leading to times when it has issues and the others do not or vice versa). Thus if we were to split one of the desktop products out into its own category, it would probably be the macOS product, not Linux.
For now though I think grouping Linux, Windows and macOS as "Desktop" generally makes sense. It is not a perfect term, indeed increasingly people are likely to use these on laptop/notebooks rather than actual "desktop computers" but as stated earlier, it is also the terminology that our direct competitors (and other "desktop" software) have also largely settled on. At this stage a change to another term would likely lead to more confusion. Yes we could list each distinctly but that would make the website messier, especially when most of our posts and information would talk about all three at the same time.
DoctorG Ambassador
Yes, can be confusing for newcomers.
But Desktop is meant for PCs (Linux, Mac, Windows).
Whereas iOS for Apple mobile and Android for Google OS mobile devices.
I guess the confusion comes from not finding results in search engines for "Vivaldi snapshot for Linux".
The top results (first page) for that query are for Vivaldi stable.
So, instead of assuming there is no snapshot for Linux, I came here to ask.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@JoelYoung Fair enough. Perhaps the slow decline of search engines (which is a hot topic for discussion these days.
On my preffered search engine of choice it was the top hit at least
And on Google, the second (though the first hit also tells you it exists).
-
I never use Google.
Duck Duck Go needs to step up their game.
Yes, the main headline is what I look for. "Desktop" means nothing to me, as every browser goes on a desktop.
Every other software that I use, when I search for a Linux version of it, the headline has always specifically said something like "x for Linux".
Vivaldi Snapshot is the first software I've seen that does not do that, which is why I came here to ask. I NEVER post in a forum or anywhere else unless I cannot find the answer myself.
The search results aren't specific enough. The only time I read the description of search results is when the headline contains what I'm looking for, and I'll read the description to find out if it's worth clicking through.
-
@JoelYoung Well ok, ideally it should show it, but since it doesn't (and that could be very much the case for many webpages), maybe you should change your habits and read a little from the description as well .
In my book it's pretty straightforward
- I want Snapshot, I go to that page.
- I see there are no specific links (or mention) for any OS so I just click on the links available (yellow highlight), and I see it offers me all the versions I can choose from, I'm happy.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@JoelYoung DuckDuckGo collects from other search engines like Bing and this can lead to insufficient information, especially with titles of a web page.