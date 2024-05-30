Hide RSS feeds where there are no new messages
It would be nice to be able to collapse and expand the list of channels where there are no new messages, or the ability to group channels, or the ability to create folders by topic (as was the case in Presto)
Too long lists have to be scrolled back and forth...
@Capushon
so long you could do this with a filter:
@derDay said in Hide RSS feeds where there are no new messages:
No, this is a crutch, I can also use CSS to make “display:none” for those feeds that have the number “0”...
I want it out of the box, as normal.