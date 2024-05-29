@marialeal said in Medium - The best browser you're not using:

The best browser you're not using

The title is cleverly chosen because everyone wants to use a browser that is not yet used by most people (yet). —> Curiosity paired with Uniqueness!

IMO the article is written for those people who don’t use Vivaldi, until now („… you’re not using“). And right at the beginning: „The best browser …“ Those who use Vivaldi for years are knowing what Vivaldi offers and stands for and how strong it is in comparison to other mainstream browsers, if one wants to compare.