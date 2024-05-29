Medium - The best browser you're not using
marialeal Vivaldi Team
I hope the title of the article does not apply to most of you but this is in any case a thoroughly researched and well-written article that can be shared with friends and acquaintances to spread the word about Vivaldi.
Sean Davis for Medium - The best browser you're not using
mib2berlin
"Honestly a bit ugly" is nice.
Thot Ambassador Translator
@marialeal said in Medium - The best browser you're not using:
The best browser you're not using
The title is cleverly chosen because everyone wants to use a browser that is not yet used by most people (yet). —> Curiosity paired with Uniqueness!
IMO the article is written for those people who don’t use Vivaldi, until now („… you’re not using“). And right at the beginning: „The best browser …“ Those who use Vivaldi for years are knowing what Vivaldi offers and stands for and how strong it is in comparison to other mainstream browsers, if one wants to compare.
@mib2berlin What I object to is the follow up to that quote - the author says "Its non-native appearance looks out of place on every system". That's such an odd claim to make. I don't know of any browser other than first party ones like safari on mac and edge on windows that could have a truly "native" appearance.
It sounds like the author just doesn't like how Vivaldi looks. To a certain extent I agree, Vivaldi out of the box is a bit uglier than the other browsers. That's a fair opinion to have, I wish they would own it rather than justify it with claims that don't make sense.
TravellinBob
Good piece, that. Pretty much sums up how I feel about Vivaldi - and the others browsers listed that I've used in the past (and still do now and then, in the case of Edge).
I shared it with an old pal of mine who is thinking of taking a look, so hopefully he will switch too.
beardedtechguy Ambassador
This is a great article and brings attention to Vivaldi, but like @LonM mentions, the author saying that Vivaldi's non-native appearance looks out of place is totally coming from left field.
Even Edge comes off a not being native at times. True, Vivaldi can be "ugly" (if that is the word you want to use), that isn't what I would use though. Bland is probably a better word but if you really use the browser then you would know how powerful it is and then the looks of it wouldn't matter.
mib2berlin
@LonM
Hi, I got it as joke, the report is very positive about Vivaldi.
I think the author just don't know what you can do with CSS in Vivaldi, not even the with the theme editor.
@LonM said in Medium - The best browser you're not using:
It sounds like the author just doesn't like how Vivaldi looks.
If so, I wonder why he didn't investigate the "Themes" link that he mentioned?
@marialeal, well, nice article but sharing result in Lemmy, it's a dificult territory there
SigurdVie Ambassador
@Catweazle @marialeal, yeah the Lemmy "audience" is a hard one to get to. I got first hand experience on that beein an administrator for lemmy.world when it was started. Would be interesting to find out how to reach out to them in a proper way...
@SigurdVie, the aggressiveness on the web completely eludes me, I try to respond with reasoning and education, if it is not possible, I simply ignore it. I'm too old to risk my health by getting angry. I mean, if they find my posts okay, ok, if not, it's their problem, not mine.
If it weren't like that, I would have deleted my Lemmy account a long time ago. There are also nice people.
