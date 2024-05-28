How do I change autofill data?
-
This may not be a problem with Vivaldi, but when I'm filling in an online form, autofill will fill in my name, address, credit card information (but it does ask nicely first).
Unfortunately, some of that information is wrong. Is Vivaldi supplying the autofill information, or is it coming from something else? If it's coming from Vivaldi, how do I change it?
-
@rjmx You can simply type in the correct information when logging into the site. The login details will be updated.
Go to
chrome://password-manager/passwordsto edit logins.
-
That only allows changing passwords. I was looking for a way to change my credit card data and phone number, and I found the answer here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/6235/credit-card-and-other-autofill-settings/2
Spoiler: chrome://settings/search#pass
-
@Pesala said in How do I change autofill data?:
Go to
chrome://password-manager/passwordsto edit logins.
I gave the precise URL above.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@rjmx Check internal page
chrome://settings/paymentsand edit the saved information for the credit card.
For addresses you can check
chrome://settings/addresses