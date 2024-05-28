Vivaldi blocks some extensions in incognito even though "Allow in Incognito" is enabled.
Even after manually enabling "Allow in incognito", Vivaldi will still block some extensions from running in incognito mode. They will work in Non-incognito mode, but only there. If I didn't want them to run in incognito, I wouldn't have explicitly enabled them myself.
Is there a way to override this?
The three offending extensions I have found so far are:
Video DownloadHelper
Play HLS
VideoPlayer MPD/M3U8/M3U/EPG
@Alfamari It might be a bug. I just tested Video DownloadHelper and got the same BLOCKED if the extension is placed on sidebar/panel while it worked in incognito too while I switched to popup view.
@Hadden89 Seems there was something bugged for me with that extension after updating it cuz it just wouldn't open if I clicked on it from the extension icon. But I reinstalled it and it's working now.
But the side panel is still getting blocked, and the other 2 extensions are as well. I had assumed getting blocked by Vivaldi was intentional and didn't consider it could've been a bug. Regardless, it would be nice for a fix either way.
I don't often post in any forums but this bothered me enough to. But with some side projects/tools I've been messing with I have less need for the HLS streamers and the more important one seems to be working now so I'm grateful your response was able to help me fix that.
Edit:
The video downloadhelper seems to have broken again, and I read the recent comments on it so that extension just seems to be bugged after their last update and that's on them, not Vivaldi.