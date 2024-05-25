Hey, i recently upgraded from version 5.6 to 6.6 and i have a few questions concerning some UI changes

i would like to revert the size the of the status bar (bottom bar) to the old size, it's too big for my taste currently, im pretty sure it should be doable by .css

Is it possible to enable the side pannel toggle button in the status bar ? it's seems that the option to add this button is no longer aviable



Finally is it possible to revert the darker blue text highlight to the original lighter blue color on websites ? to this

Thx in advance