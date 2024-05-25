How to set links in the address bar to always open in new tabs

How to set links in the address bar to always open in new tabs without "alt" or "shift".

It would be better if there was an option to set all opening methods to be in new tabs

①The URL links and search keywords entered in the address bar ②The links collected in the bookmark bar ③The search, translation, and keywords selected by the mouse on the page. They are all opened on the right side of the current tab as a new tab in the foreground.

如何设置地址栏的链接始终在新标签页打开,不用"alt "or "shift".

如果有一个选项可以设置所有的打开方式都在新标签页就更好了

①地址栏输入的网址链接和搜索关键字 ②书签栏收藏的链接 ③页面中鼠标选中的搜索 翻译 关键字.

都在当前标签页的右侧以前台新建标签页的方式打开