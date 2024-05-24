Cannot follow BlueSky (bsky.social)
I'm new to Vivaldi, as I'm sure some kind of status indicator accompanying this post will attest. Of course, because I love the opportunity to have a one-stop shop(*1), I'm excited to use the full range of services(*2), including Vivaldi Social and the Fediverse.
I currently have a Fed account at bsky.social. I cannot follow or find anyone from that instance.
Do I have to offer a support ticket or something to connect to bsky? Because if I can't, VivSocial is of limited use... which would probably reduce my usage of the other services... which would hinder my building of (flourishes) rrrrrrREPutation, so there goes VivMail... which would probably cause me to pare Vivaldi down to just a browser.
Which would be ok, as Opera as begun to p-- um, annoy me a lot, so I do need a browser... but I confess I had hoped to ditch Google also in one swell foop.
So. Yeah. VivSocial. Bsky. How I do dis fing?
While BlueSky is decentralized, they do not use the same protocol that the Fediverse (i.e. Mastodon, of which Vivaldi.social is a part of) uses. VIvaldi.Social and other Mastodon servers use ActivityPub to reach other instances, whereas BlueSky uses AT Protocol.
So, you cannot follow anyone on BlueSky from Vivalsi.Social.
Aw maaaaaaaan... ok, well thanks for the swift and helpful answer.
@miaironeyes that’s not exactly accurate any more. There exists a bridge so that accounts from ATProto servers (Bluesky) and ActivityPub servers (Mastodon and other Fediverse software) can follow one another: fed.brid.gy. As an example, here’s my Vivaldi Social account on Bluesky, which has been bridged.
Accounts that use this bridge can be followed from either protocol, but bear in mind that it is still in beta and there’s plenty of missing features.
@AltCode This is good to know! Hopefully it'll move out of beta and get adopted.