Howdy:

I'm new to Vivaldi, as I'm sure some kind of status indicator accompanying this post will attest. Of course, because I love the opportunity to have a one-stop shop(*1), I'm excited to use the full range of services(*2), including Vivaldi Social and the Fediverse.

I currently have a Fed account at bsky.social. I cannot follow or find anyone from that instance.

Do I have to offer a support ticket or something to connect to bsky? Because if I can't, VivSocial is of limited use... which would probably reduce my usage of the other services... which would hinder my building of (flourishes) rrrrrrREPutation, so there goes VivMail... which would probably cause me to pare Vivaldi down to just a browser.

Which would be ok, as Opera as begun to p-- um, annoy me a lot, so I do need a browser... but I confess I had hoped to ditch Google also in one swell foop.

So. Yeah. VivSocial. Bsky. How I do dis fing?

=====

*1. ...that isn't Google.

*2. sighs ...except for email. Whee. Yeah, still sucks, but I do understand.

*3 Yes, I know I didn't have a third endnote. I have a weird sense of humor. You may have noticed.