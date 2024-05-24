When I went in to try to post a message here, my (Vivaldi) browser helpfully remembered both my user ID and password.

However, it then says something to similar to "Enter the code from your authenticator app. If you have lost your authentication device, you can use one of your backup codes". It also has links to recover my user ID and reset my password.

However, none of that applies to me. I have my authenticator device, but there is no (longer an) entry in it for Vivaldi (or anything other than Microsoft services, for that matter).

Fortunately, I had saved my backup codes and authenticated using those, but there is no info provided about what to do when your authentication device is not showing the appropriate code.

Even if the only possible solution is to create an entirely new account -- a fairly drastic outcome for a broken authentication app -- there still should be information to that effect in a link like: "Authentication app not working? Click here for possible solutions".