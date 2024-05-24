@Pathduck As always I appreciate the support you've provided but what I don't appreciate is the 'tone' of your response (which you have done before but I decided not to say anything then). It's like you are spanking me verbally; talking down to me, treating me as one would with an errant child, and I'd like you to stop it.

If you are frustrated or annoyed by my questions, just don't respond. There are other moderators who may be less stressed and might jump in on occasion to help me out.

As far as what I've been 'told'; I understand everything I've been told and following directions, I installed the Snapshot as described in a different branch of the Local directory to keep things separate.

The fact that this separation hasn't happened is puzzling so I have to try something else because -- although you suggest that I stick with the Stable Version -- and only the Stable version -- is not going to work for me all the time as I want the intellectual freedom to try a Snapshot now and then without distressing the Stable installation.

I know this is possible and -- although grateful for your help -- I would rather enjoy a collegial relationship with the forum members, moderators and developers whenever possible. I've been around a looooong time, on more forums than I care to think about; always supporting independent developers anyway I could and I have always been, and will continue to be, polite with others. I hope you have a pleasant evening.