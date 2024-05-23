Hello,

Is it possible to have the loading bar which is usually below the address, move above the address bar when we have set the address bar position at the bottom?

Sometimes, my internet is not responsive on certain websites and it takes a while to start loading properly. And the loading bar starting positions is hidden behind the bottom left corner of my screen. So, I click unnecessary a few times on the option, before realising that I have already clicked on it.

So, it would be better to have the loading bar above, so we have clearer view on it.