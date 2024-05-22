I have a Chromebook that is past AUE and I have discovered that not only can I not update the machine itself, I can't update the browser either. I found out about Vivaldi when I decided I would move all of my everything for the last umpteen million years from Google because I hate their privacy invading, misleading two-faced hypocrisy. (And that is putting it nicely! If you ever want a good gripe session about Google, find me. I can blister ears!) Anyway, I tried Vivaldi on my desktop (Windows 11) first and LOVE it. And because I spend a good bit of time going back and forth between the Chromebook and desktop, I wanted Vivaldi on the Chromebook. It let's me download it and it will install it, but then when I try to go online, every page says it's not available. I've got internet connection and everything else is online (even Chrome). I looked in Vivaldi settings to see if maybe the Chromebook changed something after downloading but everything is set correctly as far as I can tell and I didn't change anything from it's downloaded settings. I tried using it with Linux on and off and it just keeps doing the not available thing. I have very basic understanding of technology (as in some things on my machines are referred to as doo-hickeys and thingy-doos), so if anybody has had this problem or knows ways I might try to fix it.... please grab your crayons and explain it like I'm 5. And I thank you in advance.