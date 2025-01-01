Auto Hibernation Fails
Memory saver auto hibernate doesn't seem to be working
Hi
Has anyone noticed that the auto hibernate / memory saver feature doesn't seem to kick in based on the time constraint?
It seemed to work great the first weeks, but lately, I've noticed tabs that have been inactive for days don't hibernate. I've configured it to kick in after an hour. I've tested a few combinations of time constraints etc , no joy.
Not sure if I'm messing something up or not configuring things properly, but when I run manual Hibernate background tabs it seems to work fine. I've tried a reinstall of the browser and tested this on 3 devices, all 3 seem to have the same issue. All windows 10
Main rig:
Win 10 Pro
22H2
OS build 19045.4291
Most recent Vivaldi update
Does anyone have any good suggestions on something I can try?
Cheers in advance!
ModEdit: Title
I haven't been able to reproduce this yet, since I'm using Viv 6.8 only for a few days now, and it does seem to hibernate tabs. But I had a general question, is this new Memory Saver feature different from the one that Chromium already offered?
Thanks for the reply, I've sort of given up on this, to be honest. What seems to happen is that certain types of tabs are marked as constantly active and in essence only hibernate when I force them. It's pretty random what tabs and when, most often it's either Youtube tabs , X (Twitter) or Linkedin.
I believe this is in essence the the same or a a part of the memory saver feature that is already in Chromium, just with a lot fewer options in the menu ( like we are missing the option to whitelist domains/sites, have shorter hibernation intervals etc)
If anyone finds a solution, please hit me up
Same problem for me. I've set to 1hr idle. But all pages just didnt hibernate by itself. Don't know what is the mechanism it works
Hi, I test this with 1 hour setting and can reproduce this.
Please report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@jasonwch Honestly sort of glad I'm not the only one with this issue.
@mib2berlin created a bug case : VB-107652
@DeBoX
Hi and thank you for the report, confirmed.
I added Ctrl+Shift+H to hibernate background tabs and Ctrl+Shift+9 to hibernate inactive workspaces.
I never used this setting except for testing here.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Cheers for that. In my case I added it as a commands shortcut to my side bar ( one for tabs and one for workspaces)
Though wile on the subject , is there any way to hibernate all windows and not just the one where I run the command? I sometimes have 8-10 windows open so it get become a pain!
@DeBoX
Not I am aware of.
The report VB-107652 got higher priority now.
@mib2berlin Fair enough, would be a good feature though....
Cheers for tracking the bug
RasheedHolland
@DeBoX said in Memory saver auto hibernate doesn't seem to be working:
@jasonwch Honestly sort of glad I'm not the only one with this issue.
OK so what I understood, this hibernating feature doesn't work at all? I probably didn't notice this since overall RAM usage in Vivaldi seems to have been improved.
@RasheedHolland Not exactly, more that it only works "some of the time" and somewhat randomly.
I might have 6-7 windows open with an average of 5-10 tabs in each. So let's say a total of 60 tabs ( 6 windows * 10 tabs)
The main/focused tab in each window is of course not hibernated, so you should have 6 active tabs 54 hibernated.
Now, depending on the parameter you set in the memory saver the hibernation should occur after 1 ,2 3 or more etc hours after idle.
Now, in my case instead of 6 active and 54 hibernated, I might have only a 6-10 hibernated and the rest are "active".
And this is after the PC has been idle for hours or even days.
To make it worse , there doesn't seem to be a discernable pattern to the bug, sites from the same domain may or may not be hibernated, some hibernate fine after 1 hour while others hibernate suddenly after 3-4 hours, or not at all.
What I've noticed is that YT , X and social media sites seem to be the ones that most often "fail to hibernate" ( though even that is random).
I really want this feature to work....
@DeBoX said in Memory saver auto hibernate doesn't seem to be working:
@RasheedHolland Not exactly, more that it only works "some of the time" and somewhat randomly.
And this is after the PC has been idle for hours or even days. To make it worse , there doesn't seem to be a discernable pattern to the bug, sites from the same domain may or may not be hibernated, some hibernate fine after 1 hour while others hibernate suddenly after 3-4 hours, or not at all.
OK I see, I now believe this is indeed the case. I also don't see tabs being hibernated, I think I only saw it once on ad.nl (Dutch newspaper), but other tabs are ignored.
-
@DeBoX said in Memory saver auto hibernate doesn't seem to be working:
@mib2berlin created a bug case : VB-107652
@mib2berlin said in Memory saver auto hibernate doesn't seem to be working:
@DeBoX
Not I am aware of.
The report VB-107652 got higher priority now.
I just wonder, has this bug already been fixed?
-
@RasheedHolland
Hi and no, still confirmed.
I am testing this now again and update the report then.
I guess this is a Chromium bug, Vivaldi just add the setting of chrome://settings/performance
in the Vivaldi settings.
EDIT: Updated the report for 6.9/6.10.
Cheers, mib
Glad to see it's still being worked on, though not sure I agree with your suspicion that it's a chromium bug as neither Edge ( sleeping tabs) nor brave (memory saver ?) seem to have an issue with auto hibernation features.
Tested both very quickly and they both worked as expected. to make sure the "test" is as accurate as possible I tested more or less the same sites on all there with the time set to hibernate / sleep after 1 hour .
sites:
Youtube x3 ( videos, all paused)
facebook
Linkedin
Booking.com
Amazon
temu ( random item)
2 news sites
I did 1 pass with each browser on the same PC,win 10
Disabled ALL extensions ( major pain as I do have a few on vivaldi)
Restarted the pc in between ( why not ?)
Walked away from the Laptop , with the "new tab" page open . waited exactly 1 hour
Edge = worked perfect
Brave missed one of the videos , but worked on everything else just fine, don't know why that one YT page hung up. Perhaps an ad, or a glitch?
Vivaldi failed on all of them this time. As in didn't hibernate any.
I say this time as I've seen Vivaldi on occasion hibernate SOME tabs, but it's very hit-and-miss.
Honestly, I'll admit it's mildly infuriating as I really prefer Vivaldi over the other two.....
-
@DeBoX
Hi, Edge and others fix many Chromium bugs but never backported fixes to the Chromium source.
Just add a shortcut for hibernate background tabs or do it from the tab context menu.
I have single shortcuts enabled and use H for hibernating, I also have it in the context menu at top.
If you use workspaces you can add a shortcut for hibernating inactive workspaces so the active workspace tabs are not hibernated.
Add icons for these shortcuts to the Vivaldi UI for shortcut haters is also possible.
-
@mib2berlin No worries mate already did something like that, mentioned it further up . In essence a command chain that hibernates, and added it to the sidebar.
And though that works as a workaround, it's still somewhat annoying that it works as advertised on other browsers. Fingers crossed that it gets sorted out soon.
-
@DeBoX
Hi again, I enabled hibernating from chrome://settings in Vivaldi snapshot, in settings for Brave and Chromium 128 and manually in Vivaldi soprano.
vivaldi://flags/#memory-saver-aggressiveness was enabled and set to Maximal in the snapshot.
Brave does not work at all, Vivaldi and Chromium shown this after 2 hours.
So the memory manager work in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib