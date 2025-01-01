@RasheedHolland Not exactly, more that it only works "some of the time" and somewhat randomly.

I might have 6-7 windows open with an average of 5-10 tabs in each. So let's say a total of 60 tabs ( 6 windows * 10 tabs)

The main/focused tab in each window is of course not hibernated, so you should have 6 active tabs 54 hibernated.

Now, depending on the parameter you set in the memory saver the hibernation should occur after 1 ,2 3 or more etc hours after idle.

Now, in my case instead of 6 active and 54 hibernated, I might have only a 6-10 hibernated and the rest are "active".

And this is after the PC has been idle for hours or even days.

To make it worse , there doesn't seem to be a discernable pattern to the bug, sites from the same domain may or may not be hibernated, some hibernate fine after 1 hour while others hibernate suddenly after 3-4 hours, or not at all.

What I've noticed is that YT , X and social media sites seem to be the ones that most often "fail to hibernate" ( though even that is random).

I really want this feature to work....