Every few days/weeks Vivaldi freezes on startup. The main (?) process eats the whole core, keeps writing to disk at a constant rate of 23MB/s or something ...and keeps doing this for several minutes, even 15 or longer. Browser is inaccessible in that time. Killing it does not matter, next startup will be likewise affected. After I let this mysterious activity complete, Vivaldi stays operational between restarts until... well... too many days pass again. I tried to find the files written to for such a long time (this has to be even up to 20 GB of data written in total), but no luck.

What is this/what triggers this behavior? How I can avoid these freezes?

A possible hint: the same happens with Opera, so maybe Chromium is at fault, but nothing has turned up in search so far.

Earliest Vivaldi version with the problem - unknown; I did not record it, was many months ago. Windows 10, currently 22H2 19045.4412